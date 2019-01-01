Blow for Arsenal as Ceballos ruled out until mid-December

have been dealt an injury blow following news that midfielder Dani Ceballos will remain on the sidelines until mid-December.

The international picked up a hamstring injury against Vitoria on November 6 and sat out the Gunners' defeat to ahead of the international break.

It has now been confirmed, however, that the loanee faces a further period out, though it is hoped he will return ahead of the busy festive run of fixtures.

Ceballos has become a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival from the Spanish capital on a season-long deal over the summer.

The 23-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Unai Emery's side, scoring his only goal for the club against Standard Liege in October.

He is now likely to miss Premier League clashes with , , and West Ham in the coming weeks as well as the meeting with on November 28.

The return fixture against Standard Liege may also prove too early on December 12, though there will be hope he can face defending Premier League champions three days later.

Arsenal's fixtures around Christmas include a trip to on December 21 as well as successive home matches against and on December 29 and January 1 respectively.

More to follow...