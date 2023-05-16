‘Bloody lovely!’ - 52-goal Man City striker Erling Haaland disgusts fans with his latest diet revelation

Erling Haaland has left supporters disgusted with his latest diet revelation, with the Manchester City claiming that beef liver is “bloody lovely”.

Norwegian striker breaking records

Keeps himself in peak condition

Meals are not to everybody's taste

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian striker, who has netted 52 times for Premier League leaders City this season, has shared several posts on social media that highlight how he manages to consume around 6,000 calories a day. He has previously revealed that he drinks a “magic potion” of milk mixed with spinach and kale, along with filtered water, and uses sunlight to boost his circadian rhythm. His latest food snap has, however, divided his fan base, with some suggesting that his tray of liver looks “disgusting” and akin to “faeces”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old frontman is also partial to steak, oysters and lobsters, but revealed in his ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’ documentary that he also seeks out meals with that are high in protein, vitamins and minerals. He said at one point: “You [other people] don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you but which? The meat you get at McDonald's? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver.”

WHAT NEXT? Whatever Haaland is doing, it is clearly working as he has sent records tumbling across his debut campaign at City and may yet reach the summer with a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble secured.