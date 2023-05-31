Beth Mead & Maya Le Tissier out, Millie Bright & Bethany England in: England's 2023 Women's World Cup named by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman

England's 2023 Women's World Cup squad has been named, with Millie Bright in despite a knee injury but Beth Mead out having not yet fully recovered.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup squad named

Bright in despite not playing since March

Mead out with injury; Spurs star England snubbed

WHAT HAPPENED? Head coach Sarina Wiegman named her squad on Wednesday afternoon, with Bright included despite not playing since March. It's not so good news for Mead, who misses out despite being hopeful of still making the squad. Mead suffered an ACL injury in November.

Maya Le Tissier is another notable absentee. The Manchester United centre-back has had a stand-out campaign but does not make the cut. Bethany England, meanwhile, who left Chelsea for Spurs in January to earn more game time and increase her chances of making the squad, is in. She scored 12 goals in 12 games for a club that was fighting relegation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are other several high-profile names missing due to injury, including captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea star Fran Kirby, with Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver withdrawing from selection during her own rehab. Former skipper Steph Houghton had an outside chance of making the cut after Williamson's injury, but was not included.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Man Utd skipper Katie Zelem gets a ticket, having missed out on last summer's Euros squad. Katie Robinson, the young Brighton forward, also gets a spot. However, Nikita Parris, a Euro 2022 winner, isn't included. Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, young forward Jess Park and Le Tissier are all on the standby list.

ENGLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Esme Morgan (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Focus will now turn to England's preparations for the tournament, with warm-up friendlies still to be announced.