The best teams to manage in Football Manager 2022

Starting a new career in Football Manager 22?

Wondering who to manage? Which team should you devote hours and days of your life to?

This is one of the most difficult questions in gaming and in life.

To help you decide, Goal editors from across the world have suggested a team from their country for you to take charge of when you start up a new game.

Ajax - Eredivisie - Netherlands

The most successful team in Netherlands football history, Ajax are a European giant.

Unfortunately, the Dutch league has been left behind compared to Europe's other big leagues and it is harder to compete in Europe.

Winning the league should be easy, but winning in Europe is where the true difficulty lies.

Atletico Ottawa - Canadian Premier League - Canada

The Canadian Premier League's first expansion team has an unusual name for a team based in North America.

That is because they are owned by Atletico Madrid and play in similar colours to their Spanish counterparts.

Unsurprisingly, they have a number of Spanish players in their squad along with a lot of Canadian natives.

They have finished seventh in both their seasons so far. Can you do better?

Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga - Germany

While Leverkusen are already European football regulars, with the right manager in charge they have the potential to become Bayern Munich's main challengers in the Bundesliga.

In Florian Wirtz you will already have one of the best teenage footballers on the planet at your disposal, while Piero Hincapie is regarded as one of South America's finest teenage defenders having shone at the Copa America.

Summer signings Zidan Sertdemir and Iker Bravo might not be ready for the first-team in your first season or two, but develop them correctly and within five years you could have one of the most dangerous attacking units in Europe at your disposal.

Chivas - Liga MX - Mexico

Mexico has a lot of great teams, but why not take charge of a traditional power like Chivas?

The catch is that, like Athletic Club's Basque-only policy, Chivas will only allow you to sign Mexican players.

Despite the limitations, the club traditionally has a fantastic youth system that has produced stars like Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Carlos Salcido and Marco Fabian.

They're one of Mexico's biggest teams but, with just one league title this decade, you'll need to find a way to bring Chivas back towards the top of Liga MX's elite

Dinamo Zagreb - Prva HNL - Croatia

Undoubtedly the best team in Croatia, you should be aiming for invincible seasons in domestic competition.

They have won the league every single year since 2005 - except for the 2016-17 season where they finished second.

Despite their obvious domestic talent, they have never made the knockout stage of the Champions League, but did make it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season.

Fatih Karagumruk - Super Lig - Turkey

Istanbul is famed for its iconic football teams. Karagumruk are not one of them, but they exceeded expectations last season by finishing eighth in the Turkish top flight.

Unusually, they have a large proportion of Italian players in their squad, as well as former Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Emre Mor.

Can you make them the biggest team in Istanbul and in Turkey?

Inter Miami - Major League Soccer - USA

David Beckham's your boss. You have some underperforming big-name players and, if you can, you'll have some good money to spend.

The goal is to try to turn a team that hasn't been very good into an American powerhouse.

Kaizer Chiefs - Premier Soccer League - South Africa

Kaizer Chiefs are South Africa's most successful side historically and one of Africa's biggest clubs.

Their fanbase is estimated upwards of 40 million in Africa, yet they are without a trophy since 2015, when they were last domestic champions.

They finished runners-up in the CAF Champions League in 2021, but have never won the continent's biggest trophy.

Lech Poznan - Ekstraklasa - Poland

Most famously Robert Lewandowski's former club, Lech Poznan have won the Polish title seven times, including once in the past decade.

They have an interesting squad with players from all across Europe, including Scottish defender Barry Douglas, who played for Blackburn last season.

As well as Lewandowski, they are also famed for the iconic celebration where their legendary fans turn their backs to the pitch and bounce up and down in the stands.

Midtjylland - Superliga - Denmark

Known for its moneyball scouting approach, Midtjylland have built a reputation of finding and developing top talent.

Simon Kjaer and Winston Reid are among their famous academy products, and although they tend to lose their best players, they have not finished lower than second in the past four seasons.

Their current squad contains players from all over the world - from Brazil to Australia to Northern Ireland - and is sure to be an interesting FM career.

Newcastle United - Premier League - England

Newcastle have £200 million to spend in the first summer transfer window and they're a great team for any FM player looking to rebuild a rubbish squad.

You can enjoy making unwanted offers to Kylian Mbappe... and settling for Samuel Umtiti.

Persib Bandung - Liga 1 - Indonesia

The biggest club in Indonesia have just the two major trophies in the 21st century.

Their fanbase is hugely passionate and will flock to their 38,000-capacity stadium.

And you've got Beckham in your squad, one of the rising stars of Indonesian football.

The 20-year-old is from a football-crazy family and has a brother called Gian Zola, who also plays for the club, but is out on loan.

Rennes - Ligue 1 - France

Despite the sale of Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes still have plenty of talented youngsters that could provide the backbone of a team that, with the right acquisitions, could challenge PSG for the title in France.

You'll kick-off the game with perhaps the most exciting pair of teenage wingers at any club in the world in Jeremy Doku and Kamaldeen Sulemana, while the likes of Mathys Tel, Lesley Ugochukwu and Matthis Abline have all already made their first-team bows and are being tipped for big things in the future.

Selangor FC - Malaysia Super League - Malaysia

Selangor are Malaysia's fallen giant, having last won the title in 2010. They finished runners-up in 2015, but have failed to challenge recently.

They have plenty of promising youngsters and possibly the best jerseys in the league.

Overshadowed by newly-rich Johor Darul Ta'zim the last decade, with JDT having won the league every year since 2014, can you get them back to the top?

Union SG - First Division A - Belgium

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are the third most successful team in Belgian league history.

However, a lot of people won't be familiar with them as they spent 48 years outside the top flight before winning promotion last season.

Based in Brussels, they were the most successful team in Belgium before World War II, but are rising again after Brighton chairman Tony Bloom became their owner.

Venezia - Serie A - Italy

Manage in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Although you won't really get to travel the canals of Venice in game, you can imagine yourself travelling to and from games in a gondola.

You start with an interesting roster of players who are not very well known and come from all over the world.

Their jerseys are absolutely beautiful too.

Western United - A-League - Australia

A relative newcomer to the football world, Western United were only founded in 2018 in Melbourne.

They're set to move into a new stadium in 2023 and have yet to win a trophy.

A young squad will need tutoring to compete with the top teams in Australia, but the board will be patient to allow you to build the team in your image.

Wexford - SEE Airtricity League First Division - Ireland

The worst team in the Irish pyramid, Wexford have only featured in the top flight for one season of their history.

Their women's team is one of the best clubs in the country, but the men's team lags way behind.

Money is tight so loan signings, free transfers and part-time contracts will be essential to have any chance of success.

Wrexham - National League - England

The oldest club in Wales actually competes in the English football pyramid, but plays in the fifth tier at the moment.

Why are they an attractive proposition to manage? Well, they are owned by U.S. actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and now have the backing and the finances to achieve great things.

Football Manager 2022 is OUT NOW



