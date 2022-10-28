WATCH: Best disallowed goal EVER?! Helsinki see 40-yard rocket chalked off against Mourinho's Roma

David Browne saw his 40-yard screamer against Roma overturned by VAR after it was adjudged that there was a foul in the build-up.

Browne's stunning equaliser chalked off by VAR

Roma edged out Helsinki 2-1 in UEL

Roma remain in contention for a playoff berth

WHAT HAPPENED? The Papua New Guinea international scored a world-class goal in the 80th minute of the match following a Helsinki corner. Tammy Abraham cleared the initial danger but the ball fell for Browne who was around 40 yards from goal. He tried his luck from distance and scored with a sensational strike.

But VAR quickly overturned the equaliser as it was deemed that Bryan Cristante was fouled during the build-up. Malik Abubakari flung his arms into the midfielder's face and it was enough for VAR to disallow the goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the timely intervention from VAR that helped Roma win the game 2-1. It was a much-needed victory as it keeps Mourinho's troops in contention for a Europa League playoff berth. If they get the three points against Ludogorets at home on the final matchday they will progress at the expense of the Bulgarian side.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? After a morale-boosting midweek victory, Roma will return to action on Monday against Verona in Serie A.