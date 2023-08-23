He's staying! Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract as Portugal star snubs Barcelona and PSG interest

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a fresh three-year deal with the club.

Silva signs new three-year deal

Snubs advances from Barca and PSG

Will remain at Etihad until 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old has rejected advances from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to remain at City, signing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fresh off the back of winning the treble last season, Silva has racked up a whopping 308 appearances so far for Pep Guardiola's side, notably netting twice as City romped their way to Champions League glory for the first time last season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official channels on Wednesday, Silva said: “I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

“Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY AND SILVA? Having won both of their opening two games of the season, City face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the new campaign.