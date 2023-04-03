Bernardo Silva issues Arsenal warning after Man City's 'best football of the season' in Liverpool mauling

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva feels his team are hitting form at the right time as the Premier League title race hots up.

Man City cruise past Liverpool

Still eight points behind Arsenal

Bernardo says City have hit top form

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City returned to action after the international break with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday. The victory was achieved without top scorer Erling Haaland who missed the game through injury. Bernardo believes City have hit top form as they aim to pip league leaders Arsenal to the Premier League title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we’re playing our best football of the season. Where we are at the moment is the best we’ve played, by far," he told reporters. "Arsenal can win it, but we're going to fight until the end. It can go both ways. Some people say 'City are more experienced' and others say 'oh, because they’ve won it in the past, they don’t want to win it any more'. For Arsenal, it's the same. One day they don't have enough experience to win it, but the next day it’s 'oh they're very hungry because they've never won it'. Experienced or inexperienced, they are there. They are very good and deserve to be there."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The two teams will meet on Saturday, April 26, in a crunch top-of-the-table game at the Ethad Stadium but Bernardo says it's too early to focus on that fixture.

"It could be a very important game against them, but we have big games before then," he explained. "If we slip up before then, it doesn’t matter what happens in that game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal remain in pole position in the Premier League and lead City by eight points, although Guardiola's side do have a game in hand. City will feel they do indeed have more title race experience than the Gunners but also know they have little margin for error as they play catch-up ahead of the business end of the season.

DID YOU KNOW? Man City gained their 100th Premier League home win under Pep Guardiola against Liverpool, in their 128th such match at the Etihad Stadium (D16 L12). It's the fastest a manager has reached 100 home wins in the competition, beating Arsene Wenger's previous record of 139 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side are back in action at Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League, while Arsenal take on Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.