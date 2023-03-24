'Beating Barcelona like having an orgasm!' - Mesut Ozil's unique Clasico take & why Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT ahead of Messi

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil spoke about beating Barcelona, labelling Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.

Player retired earlier this week

Spoke on understanding with Ronaldo

Said today's Clasicos have 'lost their emotion'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ozil announced his retirement from football earlier this week at 34. The German international enjoyed a high-level career for over 15 years, highlighted by a successful spell at Real Madrid. Ozil was a crucial piece in a Madrid side that won La Liga with the highest points total in history.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ozil spoke on his career in a wide-ranging interview with Marca, and revealed his stance on the GOAT debate: "It was a lot of fun playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, who for me is the best player of all time. We both understood each other very well on the pitch, it was perfect. I attended and he scored. Giving passes to a player who almost never missed was a gift."

Ozil also opened up about the intense rivalry between Madrid and Barcelona: "Nowadays El Clasico has lost intensity and emotion, I would say. Beating Barcelona at that time was like an orgasm, because they were incredibly strong matches."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ozil was the La La Liga leader in assists for three straight seasons, tallying 47 across his first three campaigns at Madrid. The German was hailed as a massive signing for Arsenal in 2013, and won four FA Cups in north London. He finished his career at Istanbul Basaksehir, where he made just four league appearances this season.

WHAT NEXT? Ozil is set for retirement after 17 years at the top. What he does next remains to be seen.