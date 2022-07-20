'Bayern don't need a No.9' - Lewandowski claims old club won't have to directly replace him after Barcelona transfer

The Polish frontman insists Julian Nagelsmann still has "so many talented offensive players" at his disposal at Allianz Arena

Robert Lewandowski has insisted that Bayern Munich won't have to bring in a direct replacement for him following his switch to Barcelona. Lewandowski has joined the Blaugrana in a €50 million (£43m/$60m) summer deal, bringing to an end his eight-year stay at Allianz Arena.

It has been suggested that the Poland international's departure has weakened Bayern, but he insists that Julian Nagelsmann still has plenty of high-quality options to call upon in attack.

Sadio Mane has been the only new addition to Bayern's ranks in the final third so far this summer, but Lewandowski expects the German giants to adapt to life without him seamlessly.

Lewandowski claims Bayern don't need a new No.9

"I think Bayern have so many talented offensive players that you don't necessarily need a No.9, a real centre forward," the 33-year-old has told Sport Bild. "Bayern's attack is outstanding, they can manage it very well, even without a one-on-one replacement for me."

During his last training session in the kit of FC Bayern, Robert Lewandowski said goodbye to his teammates and some of the club's staff. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 19, 2022

Who can step in for Lewandowski at Bayern?

Lewandowski also listed the players he believes to be capable of helping Bayern fill the void left by his departure.

Mane was a surprise omission from his selection, as he added: "There's Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala. The players are given more responsibility for scoring goals and can grow in this role."

Bayern are currently embarking on a pre-season tour of the United States, with a clash against D.C. United first up for Nagelsmann's side on Thursday.