Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Bayern Munich make a comeback at home or will City sail through to the UCL final four?

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich suffered a heavy three goal defeat against Pep Guardiola's Man City in the first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Can they turn this around in the second leg?

Bayern Munich come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in the league, reclaiming the top spot from Dortmund in the process. The Bavarian giants have lost their previous two encounters against Man City and will be hoping to become the fifth side to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Guardiola's Man City took another step towards the Premier League title with a win over Leicester City at the weekend. Manchester City have a formidable record against German opponents in the UCL, losing just one game in 20 meetings against sides from Germany. They are unbeaten in their nine knockout games against German sides.

Tuchel had the upper hand in the duel against Guardiola but the latter has bounced back and won the last three against the German manager's side, not conceding a single goal in process.

Bayern Munich vs Man City confirmed lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Bayern Munich vs Man City LIVE updates

Bayern Munich and Man City's upcoming fixtures

Thomas Tuchel's men regained the top spot from Dortmund this weekend and will be up against Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Schalke in their next four fixtures before facing off against RB Leipzig on 20th May.

Manchester City moved closer to the Premier League trophy and have an important upcoming stretch of the season. They will be up against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals before a title deciding clash against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on 27th of April.