Bayern Munich's star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to training after being on the sidelines for six months owing to a ski injury.

Neuer featured in a training session at Bayern

Goalkeeper picked up injury while skiing in Italy

Sommer has displaced Neuer at Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern goalkeeper Neuer returned to training with the German heavyweights after being sidelined for six months. Neuer was reportedly skiing in Italy after his nation crashed out of the World Cup group stage in Qatar, and that is where he sustained the injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The veteran goalkeeper injured his tibia and fibula, which ruled him out for most of the season. Since the turn of the year, the Bavarian giants have depended on winter signing Yann Sommer between the posts.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEUER? The 36-year-old will be vying to return to full fitness before the Bundesliga season is wrapped up. With Sommer currently occupying his position, Neuer would want to feature in a few games and prepare himself for the upcoming season.