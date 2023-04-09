Bayern Munich skipper Joshua Kimmich forced to apologise after sparking BRAWL by celebrating in front of Freiburg fans

Joshua Kimmich apologised for sparking a brawl on the pitch after Bayern Munich's narrow win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Kimmich sparked controversy with celebration

Apologised for 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour

Bayern Munich edged out Freiburg

WHAT HAPPENED? The league leaders edged out Freiburg courtesy of Matthijs de Ligt's 51st-minute strike in a crucial Bundesliga clash on Saturday. Bayern got their revenge for getting knocked out of the DFB Pokal by the same opponents during midweek.

Controversy erupted after the full-time whistle as Joshua Kimmich, who donned the captain's armband, headed toward the Freiburg fans and celebrated in front of them in a disrespectful manner.

The Freiburg players immediately confronted Kimmich and Michael Gregoritsch even pushed the player. The Bayern skipper was eventually escorted out of the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game though, Kimmich apoligised while speaking to AZ, as he said, "There were a lot of emotions, we lost a lot. It was a very important victory for us. The cup was deep. I let myself be carried away, that you don't have to do it. You can look at it that way, it was unsportsmanlike."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Bayern Munich's second league win on the trot since Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the helm. The league leaders now have a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Tuchel's side will next take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on April 11.