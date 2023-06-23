Bayern Munich completed the signing of full-back Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old defender has ended a seven-year-long relationship with Borussia Dortmund and decided to join the Bundesliga champions on a three-year deal.

A statement from the club read: FC Bayern have completed the signing of Raphaël Guerreiro. The Portugal international moves to the German record champions on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Dortmund. The versatile 29-year-old, who normally occupies the left flank, has put pen to paper on a contract until 30 June 2026."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese defender is set to reunite with Thomas Tuchel in Munich after six years. He had spent the 2016-17 season under the German coach's tutelage at Dortmund.

WHAT THEY SAID?: After signing for Bayern, Guerreiro said, "When the call came from FC Bayern, I made my decision fast. It’s an honour for me to be able to play for this great club, and I also regard Thomas Tuchel highly from our time together at Dortmund. I’m a player who always wants the ball – it’s about controlling the game and I want to create chances. I’ll give my all so that we win as many titles as possible. That’s the philosophy of FC Bayern."

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? The German giants are expected to add more players this summer. Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Napoli defender Kim Min-jae have both been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena.