Decision time! Bayern set Harry Kane transfer deadline and are ready to walk away from transfer

Bayern Munich want a deal done for Harry Kane before the end of the day or they walk away from negotiations.

Bayern Munich set midnight deadline

Kane wants future resolved before Spurs' opener

Striker could stay and leave for free in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, Bayern Munich have set a deadline of midnight on Friday for Tottenham Hotspur to accept their latest offer for Kane. The German champions are also considering alternative transfer targets if an agreement is not reached with Tottenham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All parties involved, including Kane, are keen to have his future resolved quickly, ideally before Spurs' first Premier League game against Brentford next Sunday. If Bayern fail to secure a deal, Kane is expected to remain at Tottenham for the final year of his contract and then leave on a free transfer next summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is believed that Bayern must shell out a club-record transfer fee of €100 million (£86.1m/$109.5) to get their primary target. Currently, there happens to be a difference of around £20m between the two clubs when negotiations took place in London between Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Bayern’s chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? If an agreement is not reached, Kane is willing to stay at Tottenham and evaluate his options later in the season. He can sign a pre-contract with Bayern in January or also with Manchester United who have been long-time admirers of his talent. In that case, he will continue to ply his trade in the Premier League which will allow him to focus on Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals in the English top-flight, currently being just 48 short of the magic number.