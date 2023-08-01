'Leaving Bayern Munich hurts me' - Sadio Mane hints at transfer regret as he prepares to leave Bundesliga giants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane admitted that leaving Bayern Munich "hurts" him as he prepares to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Mane set to leave Bayern Munich

Hints at transfer regret

Will join Al-Nassr in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegalese forward spent just one season in Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Liverpool in a deal that saw the German champions pay £27.5 million ($35.28m) and a further £7.5m ($9.62m) in performance-related add-ons. However, following a disappointing spell at Bavaria, where he scored just 12 goals in 38 appearances, he is set to shift base to Saudi Arabia which will see Bayern earn around £35m ($45m). However, Mane agreed that the transfer is hurtful and he "wished for a different ending" with Bayern.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future," he told Sky Germany.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane's altercation with Sane at the end of last season, which saw him get briefly suspended by the club, was the final nail in the coffin of his Bayern career. The Bavarians were adamant to sell him in the summer and an offer from Al-Nassr was the perfect solution for all parties. Bayern recouped the fee that they spent on him last summer, the 31-year-old will be earning an eye-watering £34m ($43m) yearly salary, whereas Al-Nassr get to link him up with Ronaldo up front to form a lethal attack duo.

WHAT NEXT? Mane has already completed his Al-Nassr medical in Dubai and will sign the documents later on Tuesday to complete his move to the Saudi Pro League side.