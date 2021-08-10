Bayern Munich not planning to re-sign Ribery, insists Kahn

The CEO has ruled out bringing the Frenchman back to the club, despite the fact he has been training with Julian Nagelsmann's squad

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has insisted that the club are not planning to re-sign Franck Ribery.

Ribery joined Bayern from Marseille back in 2007, and went on to play a key role in one of the most successful periods in the club's history while establishing himself among the elite wingers in European football.

The Frenchman eventually left Allianz Arena at the end of his contract in 2019 before being snapped up by Fiorentina, but has been training with the German champions again after leaving the Serie A side in June.

What's been said?

Ribery is currently available on a free transfer, and it has been suggested that Bayern will look to bring the 38-year-old back onto their books for their first season under new head coach Julian Nagelsmann, but Kahn has now ruled out the possibility.

"We're not thinking about signing Franck Ribery," Kahn, who replaced Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO earlier this summer, told a press conference.

Matthaus' view on Ribery

Lothar Matthaus has been among those to endorse a potential return to Bayern for Ribery, who he believes has shown that he can still play at the highest level over the last two years with Fiorentina.

"If Bayern can't find a winger they want and can sign, I would definitely consider a one-year contract for Franck Ribery," the Bayern great wrote in his latest column for Sky Germany.

"It goes without saying that he won't be able to play two games over 90 minutes every week.

"But Franck is still fit, it would be a very positive factor in the dressing room and whoever has played in 29 league games in Italy can still play a good role in the Bundesliga."

Ribery's Bayern record

Ribery made 425 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, recording 124 goals and 182 assists.

The mercurial winger helped the club win 23 trophies during his 12-year stay at Allianz Arena, including nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, while forming part of Jupp Heynckes' legendary treble-winning squad in 2012-13.

