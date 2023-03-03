- Neuer posts recovery update
- States 'leg feels good' following injury
- Veteran stopper endured sticky few months
WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer has provided an insight into how his recovery is going after sustaining a leg injury while away on a mid-season skiing holiday. The club captain suffered a lower leg fracture and had to undergo surgery to correct the break, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. However, he took to Instagram to share a positive update on his condition.
WHAT THEY SAID: Neuer posted a picture of him rehabbing his injury in full club gear, captioned: "Always focus on your goal. It gets better every day – we are constantly increasing the intensity and the leg feels good. Let’s keep up the pace! #comeon"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The leg break was the latest in a string of events that damaged Neuer's reputation as Bayern captain. Not only did the injury force Die Roten into the winter transfer market to sign Yann Sommer, it came after a controversial interview Neuer gave to The Athletic where he was heavily critical of the club for sacking goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyFC Bayern
WHAT NEXT FOR NEUER? While the update he provided was a positive one and showed him back around the club in his training gear, the chances of Neuer returning before the end of the season remain incredibly slim. The 36-year-old now has to focus on returning to fitness ahead of next season, where he will have a fight on his hands to displace new signing Sommer.