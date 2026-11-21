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Harry Kane has provided a positive update for fans after successfully undergoing surgery on a serious ankle injury sustained during Friday’s Bundesliga action. The Bayern Munich striker faces a lengthy rehabilitation process away from the pitch following a major blow to the club's silverware ambitions.

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Kane posts defiant update from hospital

The injury occurred during Friday night's 1-1 draw at home against FC Koln. Kane was forced off the pitch as early as the 20th minute after a collision with Joel Schmied. While attempting a shot in the penalty area, the England international was caught on the left foot by the defender’s sliding challenge. Although there was no whistle from the referee or intervention from the VAR, Kane’s attempt to play on was short-lived as the severity of the damage became clear.

The 33-year-old striker took to social media on Saturday morning to provide an update on his condition following the procedure. Posting a picture from his hospital bed with his left leg in a brace and both thumbs raised, the forward displayed a resilient attitude despite the significant setback. "The highs and lows of life!" Kane wrote on Instagram. "Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!"

Bayern president offers public support

During the club's annual general meeting on Saturday, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer addressed the situation directly, expressing total confidence in the forward's recovery. He highlighted the mutual respect between the player and the club, noting that while Kane considers it an honour to play in Munich, the club feels the honour is actually theirs to have the World Player of the Year in their ranks.

he club's leadership are rallying around their star man, who has become the focal point of their attack since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur. "We are sure that you will come back even stronger," Hainer stated, as quoted by Sky Germany. "Harry Kane said when he was voted World Player of the Year that it is an honour to play for FC Bayern. The honour is not Harry's, it lies with FC Bayern."

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Challenging times for the Munich hierarchy

The loss of Kane for several months represents a major blow to Bayern's silverware ambitions. Sporting director Max Eberl did not hide his frustration after the final whistle on Friday, describing the night as particularly painful for the squad. The injury crisis was further compounded by news that Michael Olise also suffered a foot contusion during the same match, though the French winger is expected to undergo treatment over the coming days rather than facing a long-term absence like his English teammate.

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Eberl emphasised that while the situation is incredibly challenging, the team cannot afford to dwell on the misfortune and must find a way to adapt without their leading goalscorer. "This is not an easy situation at the moment. It is very challenging. The evening is very modest, it really hurts us extremely, but we can't lament too much now," Eberl admitted.

Surviving the void left by Kane

Kane now begins a rehabilitation process that will see him sidelined for a significant portion of the current campaign. With the injury involving the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle, the medical team will take a cautious approach to ensure stability before he returns to competitive action. Bayern will be forced to look for internal solutions to fill the void left by the England record goalscorer. As the club navigates a busy domestic and European schedule, the focus will remain on keeping their title hopes alive until Kane is "fresh and ready" to lead the line once again.