Exit imminent! Bayern Munich confirm Sadio Mane is in negotiations with Al-Nassr as he misses Kawasaki Frontale friendly

Bayern Munich have confirmed Sadio Mane is in talks over leaving the club, with Saudi side Al-Nassr closing in on his signature.

Mane heading to Al-Nassr

Left out of Bayern squad

Spent just one season with Die Roten

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane is set to depart the Allianz Arena after just one season, with a deal on the verge of completion with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The 31-year-old was left out of Bayern's squad for the friendly against Kawasaki Frontale in Japan, and the club confirmed he is negotiating over an exit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leaving Liverpool, Mane endured a nightmare campaign in Bavaria as a result of inconsistent form, injury problems and a now-infamous dressing room clash with team-mate Leroy Sane.

WHAT THEY SAID?: In a tweet with including their line-up for the friendly against Kawasaki Frontale, Bayern wrote: "Sadio Mans is in contract talks about a change of club and is therefore not in the squad today."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The attacker is now set for a medical with the Saudi Pro League club after a deal was agreed between the two clubs, and the transfer will likely be announced in due course.