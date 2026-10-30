Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Classic match - the night the Yellow Wall stood tallest in Berlin

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Relive the 2012 DFB Cup final where Borussia Dortmund dismantled Bayern Munich to secure their first-ever domestic double. It was a night defined by clinical finishing and the arrival of a new power in German football.

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On 12 May 2012, the Olympiastadion in Berlin became the theatre for a shift in the tectonic plates of German football. Dortmund, already crowned Bundesliga champions, arrived in the capital seeking a historic double. Bayern, bruised by their inability to stop the Westphalian surge, viewed the DFB Cup final as a necessary reclamation of their natural order. What followed was not a contest of equals, but a 5-2 clinical dismantling that remains the high-water mark of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Kagawa sets the tone and the penalty exchange

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Klopp’s Dortmund unleashed pure chaos right from the opening whistle, suffocating Bayern with a devastating masterclass in high-octane transition football. It took just three minutes for the pressure cooker to explode. Pouncing on a catastrophic defensive blunder from the Bavarians, Jakub Blaszczykowski picked his spot and squared across for Shinji Kagawa to slide a clinical finish past a helpless Manuel Neuer. The stadium detonated into absolute pandemonium, swept up in a deafening sea of black-and-yellow belief that had the German giants rocked to their core before they had even settled.

Bayern refused to roll over, clawing their way back into the blockbuster clash when Arjen Robben held his nerve from 12 yards, dispatching a 25th-minute penalty to silence the roaring Dortmund faithful. Yet any hope of a Bavarian resurgence was short-lived, with momentum swinging violently back the other way. Up stepped Mats Hummels—the former Bayern academy graduate turned Dortmund pillar—to coolly stroke home a spot-kick of his own in the 41st minute, delivering a brutal psychological gut punch to his old club on the stroke of half-time.

The Polish goal machine strikes

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As half-time approached, the man who would eventually become a Bayern legend, Robert Lewandowski, began his assault on the record books. In first-half injury time, he latched onto a pass and expertly nutmegged Neuer to make it 3-1. It was a strike of cold-blooded efficiency that left Jupp Heynckes’ side reeling. The interval offered no respite for the Bavarians, as Klopp’s side emerged with the same relentless press that had defined their season.

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In the 58th minute, Lewandowski struck again, finishing a swift move inside the box to extend the lead to 4-1. Although Franck Ribery pulled a goal back in the 75th minute with a piece of individual brilliance, the night belonged to the Black and Yellows. The final flourish arrived when Lukasz Piszczek capitalised on a rare Neuer error, crossing for Lewandowski to head home his hat-trick. The 5-2 scoreline was no fluke; it was a testament to a Dortmund side that had pushed Bayern beyond their limits.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

A legacy that reshaped the Bundesliga

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This was never just a routine cup final or a polite handover of silverware; it was the seismic detonation that launched Der Klassiker into an entirely different stratosphere. Under the glowing lights of Berlin's Olympiastadion, Dortmund unleashed Klopp’s full-throttle "heavy metal football" at its intoxicating peak, dismantling their fiercest rivals to seal the club’s first—and still only—domestic double. Bathed in black and yellow, the capital belonged to a fearless Dortmund collective whose tactical audacity and ferocious hunger proved that even the most dynastic giants in world football could be brought to their knees.

Yet the true legacy of that breathtaking evening extended far beyond Dortmund's victory lap, lighting an inferno in Bavaria that would reshape European football. For a shell-shocked Bayern, the absolute humiliation of being torn apart on national television became the ultimate wake-up call, acting as the primary fuel for the historic, vengeance-fueled treble they would capture just twelve months later. It remains the iconic night the Yellow Wall stood tallest in Berlin, etching a defining masterclass into folklore and turning an already bitter domestic grudge match into an unmissable, box-office war.