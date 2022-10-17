Bayern Munich all-time top goal scorers: Muller clear of Lewandowski

Goal takes a look at Bayern Munich's top 20 goalscorers of all time

Bayern Munich are without a doubt Germany's most dominant team and they have had their fair share of illustrious attackers throughout the years.

But who is the most prolific goal-scorer the Bavarians have ever had?

Gerd Muller sits at the pinnacle of the club’s goalscoring charts with 566 goals in 607 appearances in all competitions.

Nicknamed Der Bomber, the German forward led the Bavarians to four Bundesliga trophies, four DFB Pokals, and two European titles.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski occupies second position on the list.

He joined Bayern Munich from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and instantly became their go-to guy in attack.

Lewandowski paved the way for Bayern Munich’s sextuple in 2020 and left the Allianz Arena with an unbelievable 344 goals when he decided to continue his career at Barcelona in 2022.

Thomas Muller completes the podium in this illustrious list.

Muller’s exploits in front of goal have often been overshadowed by the performances of more glamorous strikers in front of him, but there's no denying the versatile forward is an all-time great in his own right.

The silent assassin has scored over 225 goals for the Bavarians while operating his magic in the middle of the park and continues to provide jaw-dropping performances, collecting 11 Bundesliga titles in the process.

The attacking duo of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben also feature in this catalog of goal scorers.

The Dutch winger amassed a total of 144 goals for the Bavarians, while his partner in crime scored 124 goals for the German outfit.

Possessing unbelievable telepathy on either flank the duo left the Allianz Arena with a cabinet full of silverware.

FC Bayern Munich's top 20 goal scorers of all time

PositionPlayerGoalsMatchesYears

1

Gerd Muller

566

607

1964-1979

2

Robert Lewandowski

344

355

2014-2022

3

Thomas Muller

230

639

2008-

4

Karl-Heinz Rummenggie

217

422

1974-1984

5

Rainer Ohlhauser

167

300

1961-1970

6

Roland Wohlfarth

150

332

1984-1993

7

Dieter Hoeness

145

302

1979-1987

8

Arjen Robben

144

309

2009-2019

9

Giovane Elber

139

266

1997-2003

10

Claudio Pizarro

125

327

2001-2007, 2012-2015

11

Franck Ribery

124

425

2007-2019

12

Mehmet Scholl

117

469

1992-2007

13

Mario Gomez

113

165

2009-2013

14

Uli Hoeness

109

336

1970-1979

=14

Paul Breitner

109

347

1970-1074, 1978-1983

16

Roy Makaay

103

183

2003-2007

=16

Dieter Brenninger

103

304

1962-1971

18

Lothar Matthaus

100

410

1984-1988, 1992-2000

19

Franz Roth

95

435

1966-1978

20

Carsten Jancker

79

225

1996-2002