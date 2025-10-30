How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2025/26 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixtures & more

You may think that you’d struggle to purchase tickets for Bayer Leverkusen home games, considering their recent domestic success. However, there’s no need to throw in the ticketing towel just yet.

Despite a record 500,000+ fans flocking through the BayArena turnstiles during Leverkusen’s record-breaking Bundesliga campaign, there were still tickets being snapped up left, right, and center by last-minute game goers and Leverkusen fans alike.

Other standout home match-ups for Leverkusen, which you won’t want to miss, include VfB Stuttgart (Jan 9-11), Bayern Munich (Mar 13-15), and VfL Wolfsburg (Apr 4-5).

Looking for tickets? Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayer Leverkusen ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

Upcoming Bayer Leverkusen fixtures

With a hectic schedule poised to take them all over Germany and around Europe this term, Bayer Leverkusen and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sat Nov 1, 5.30pm vs Bayern Munich (Away) Bundesliga Tickets Wed Nov 5, 8pm vs Benfica (Away) Champions League Tickets Sat Nov 8, 2.30pm vs Heidenheim Bundesliga Tickets Sat Nov 22, 2.30pm vs Wolfsburg (Away) Bundesliga Tickets Tue Nov 25, 8pm vs Manchester City (Away) Champions League Tickets Sat Nov 29, 5.30pm vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Wed Dec 10, 8pm vs Newcastle United Champions League Tickets Sat Dec 13, TBC vs Koln Bundesliga Tickets

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2025/26 tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Bayer Leverkusen games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages including:

Bayer Leverkusen’s official ticket portal

Secondary ticket platforms: Including StubHub and LiveFootballTickets from €16

It’s worth checking the Bayer Leverkusen site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability. Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the BayArena.

How much are Bayer Leverkusen 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Bayer Leverkusen tickets at the BayArena on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €15 to €50 when purchased directly through the club.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub and LiveFootballTickets start from €16.

The price fluctuates depending on the stand and category you are allocated, as well as the fixture. The cheapest seats at the BayArena are located in the north and south stands behind the goals.

Like most teams in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories.

Additionally, VIP and hospitality packages are available for those seeking a more luxurious matchday experience, with prices varying based on the level of amenities and services offered.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Bayer Leverkusen hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to buy Bayer Leverkusen hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. Leverkusen offers an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion.

Whether in the 'Premium Lounge', the '19nullvier Lounge' or in the executive boxes in the south, east or north of the BayArena, Leverkusen's VIP packages create unique and memorable experiences.

These packages typically feature prime seating, access to contemporary lounges, and catering, with varying levels of service and exclusivity depending on the specific package.

What to expect from Bayern Leverkusen 2025/26?

Bayer Leverkusen finally lost their 'Neverkusen' tag when finishing on top of the Bundesliga ladder for the first ever time in their history two years ago. They romped to the 2023/24 title by a huge 17-point margin under the guidance of Xabi Alonso. They also pocketed the German Cup (DFB-Pokal) to boot. Not only was it Die Schwarzroten’s inaugural league title triumph, it was also the club’s first piece of silverware for over 30 years, and they famously became the first German side to go a whole season unbeaten.

Although Leverkusen’s inspirational leader, Xabi Alonso, has departed for Real Madrid, the club has looked to consolidate and remain competitive. They may have lost the services of some key personnel in the shape of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, but Jarell Quansah, Malik Tillman, Loic Bade, and Eliesse Ben Seghir all arrived at the BayArena in big-money signings during the summer. It remains an exciting time for Die Schwarzroten, and you could be a part of it. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer, attending a match at the BayArena is an unforgettable experience.

History of the BayArena

The BayArena, which has a capacity of over 30,000, has been the home of Bayer Leverkusen since it was first opened in 1958. It was initially built to provide a sports facility for Bayer company employees. The stadium has undergone several major renovations over time and it’s evolved into a world-class arena, which is one of the symbols of modern German football. The Bay Arena was selected as one of nine venues to be used during the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, and three group games and one quarter-final encounter were played there.