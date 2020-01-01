'I decided to make a life choice' - Barzagli leaves Juventus coaching role for personal reasons

The former Italy international centre back has made the surprising decision to end his association with the Serie A champions

Former centre back Andrea Barzagli has left his role as a coach at the champions after less than a year in the job.

The ex- international said on Instagram that he has left the position for personal reasons and is not currently seeking any other job in football.

Barzagli said that he wanted to spend more time with his family after years as a professional footballer before moving into coaching, and said he was parting with Juventus on good terms.

He wrote: "I have decided to make a life choice. It was a heart choice! I felt the need to live more with my family who, silently over all these years, have supported and accompanied my professional choices.

"I decided to focus on them today, despite another family, Juventus, to who I will always be linked and eternally grateful - but it was right to choose.

"My thoughts go to those who have always shown me the utmost esteem and total professional and human closeness. The president, the coach, Fabio [Paratici, Juventus' sporting director] and Pavel [Nedved, club vide president]. Figures that have contributed to my growth and that have walked with me with discretion and friendship.

"Thanks would be many. The fans, the professionals who work every day to make Juventus what it is! I summarise everything in a big and gigantic 'Come on Juventus!'"

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri took training today for the first time since the club returned to action following the coronavirus pandemic, however he did so without Barzagli in assistance. This was expected, as the former defender had given the club advance notice that he wished to step down.

The 39-year-old, part of the victorious Italy side at the 2006 World Cup, stepped into the role of coach at the Turin club in September 2019, having retired from playing the previous summer following a 20-year career taking in spells with , Palermo and , among others.

Barzagli joined Juve from the club in January 2011, and won the Serie A title with them in every single season he played for the Italian giants. He also earned four titles, and six Supercoppa Italianas.