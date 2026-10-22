'It will be a war!' - Barcelona starlet Xavi Espart sends defiant message to Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico battle

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Barcelona teenage sensation Xavi Espart has lit the fuse ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated El Clasico, promising that the Catalan giants are ready for a physical battle against Real Madrid. Despite the disappointment of a recent Champions League setback, the versatile youngster is adamant that his side will leave everything on the pitch at Camp Nou.

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Espart's rapid rise and European breakthrough

Espart is riding high on a wave of personal momentum despite a recent European setback for his club. The Barcelona defender registered his first Champions League goal during a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to TNT Sports in the aftermath of the clash, the teenager reflected on a whirlwind period breaking into the senior squad. His strike in the French capital takes his senior tally to two goals, further cementing his growing influence under manager Hansi Flick.

Now, his attention has immediately pivoted back to domestic duties. Barcelona face Real Madrid on Sunday in a crucial La Liga showdown, with Espart acutely aware of the massive stakes involved in the title race.

Carving his own path amid Lahm comparisons

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Flick has recently drawn parallels between Espart and German icon Philipp Lahm, noting the youngster's tactical flexibility and intelligence. While the teenager appreciates the praise from his manager, he remains determined to build his own distinct legacy in Catalonia.

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"It’s an honour to be compared with Philipp Lahm, but I try to carve my own career path," Espart explained. "He’s a legendary player; it makes me happy that Flick compares me to him."

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Expanding on his versatility across the pitch, he noted: "I can also play left back, right back, and in midfield. I’m a full back who tends to cut inside.

"Depending on the game, I can play on the left, on the right or further inside. I’m a full-back who tends to drift inside. Of course I like being compared to him, because he’s a legendary player, and I’m very pleased that (Flick) says that."

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Champions League dreams and Clasico realities

Despite the disappointment of the collective result in Paris, the magnitude of scoring on Europe's biggest stage was not lost on the academy graduate. The goal represents a major step forward in what is rapidly becoming a breakout campaign.

"It all happened so quickly. I played a one-two and, when I saw I had the chance, I didn’t think twice," he recalled of his strike against PSG. "In this stadium, against PSG in the Champions League, it’s every boy’s dream match. My first Champions League goal, two goals for the first team. I’m so happy - it’s mad."

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However, celebrations are strictly on hold as the domestic rivalry takes precedence. Looking ahead to the Camp Nou clash, Espart issued a stern warning to Real Madrid: "It’ll be a war. We’ll go all out; we have to give 100 per cent and we’ve got the chance to take more points off them. We’ll fight to the bitter end."

High stakes at the Camp Nou





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Sunday’s El Clasico presents Barcelona with a vital opportunity to further assert themselves in the La Liga title picture. Taking points off Real Madrid on home soil would serve as a massive morale boost following the PSG defeat.

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For Espart, the match offers another massive stage to showcase his highly adaptable skillset. Whether deployed on the flanks or inverted into midfield, the teenager will be desperate to back up his fighting talk and help Flick's side secure a famous victory against their fiercest rivals.