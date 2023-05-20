Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can a spirited Real Sociedad dent Barcelona's trophy celebration at home?

Xavi's men look to celebrate their La Liga title with the home fans as they welcome Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad.

Barcelona's sealed the league title on enemy territory against rivals Espanyol in their previous game. The Blaugranas will be hoping to celebrate their title with their fans today as they face La Real, a side they have not lost to in their last 13 matchups in La Liga. They have an even better record at home against La Real, winning each of their last 24 games against the Basque side. Xavi will be hoping to finish the season strongly after securing first league title since Messi's departure.

Real Sociedad come into this on the back of a 2-2 draw against Girona in the previous league game. Alguacil's side are currently in fourth position in the league with 62 points from 34 games, just two points ahead of Villarreal in fifth. They arrive here in good form, being undefeated in their last five league games, winning three of them. They will be hoping to secure their spot in the top four in the table and subsequently in the Champions League next season.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad confirmed lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Balde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Real Sociedad XI (4-4-2): Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, De Rico; Cho, Zubimendi, Merino, Illaramendi; Barrenetxea, Sorloth

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

The Blaugranas face Real Valladolid and Mallorca in their next two league games before facing Celta Vigo in the final La Liga game of the season.