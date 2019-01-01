Barcelona vs Eibar: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a shock Copa del Rey loss to Levante, the La Liga leaders will look to bounce back against a side who blew Real Madrid away earlier this season

With a Copa del Rey loss still ringing in their ears, Barcelona will look to get back to winning ways in La Liga this weekend when they host mid-table Eibar.

The league leaders will be looking to cement their grasp on the summit, but Ernesto Valverde's side will be wary of the threat their visitors offer.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side delivered a shock 3-0 upset against Real Madrid earlier in the season and despite no wins in the division since, will still take heart into their trip to Catalania.

Will the hosts deliver an expected, routine victory to add another three points to their tally? Or is there a twist in the tale against their lowly opposition?

Game Barcelona v Eibar Date Sunday, January 13 Time 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream BeIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed via Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Denis Suarez, Murillo, Brandariz. Wague Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Semedo, Alena, Gonzalez, Arthur, Puig Forwards Messi, Luis Suarez, Dembele, Coutinho

Ernesto Valverde cannot call upon Malcom, Sergi Samper, Thomas Vermaelen, Samuel Umtiti or Rafinha due to injury, with several of the Cataln club's stars set for lay-offs.

However, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are expected to come back into the side after missing out on the Copa del Rey defeat to Levante.

Potential Barcelona staring XI : Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.

Position Eibar squad Goalkeepers Riesgo, Dmitrovic Defenders Pena, Oliveira, Arbilla, Cote, Bigas, Angel Midfielders Diop, Escalante, Orellana, Jordan, Cucurella, Alvarez, De Blasis, Mila, Hervias Forwards Sergi Enrich, Kike, Cardona

Jose Luis Mendilibar will be without the duo of Pedro Leon and Charles, while defender Ivan Ramis is also a doubt.

Otherwise, he has a full bill of health across his squad, with a 4-2-3-1 formation likely to be his chosen approach.

Potential Eibar starting XI: Riesgo; Pena, Oliveira, Arbilla, Cote; Diop, Escalante; Orellana, Jordan, Cucurella; Sergi Enrich.

Betting & Match Odds

The hosts are big favourites for this one and can be backed at 1/7 with bet365 . Eibar are priced at a distant 16/1, while a draw is 7/1.

Match Preview

As the current Liga campaign crosses into the second half of the season, reigning champions Barcelona look to be in pole position to defend their crown once again.

But, unlike their near-perfect domestic achievements in 2017-18, they have sometimes failed to recapture that spark so far.

A 2-1 loss to Levante in the Copa del Rey, even if fielding a relatively underpowered side, is still a sore result for Ernesto Valverde’s side when they are used to such success.

As such, their return to top-flight action this weekend presents an imperative need to bounce back with victory and tighten their grasp on the summit of the division.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are expected to slot straight back into a fearsome front-three after sitting out the previous defeat and they should bring some added firepower for the visit of Eibar.

Barca however will be keenly aware that they could fall into the same trap vaunted rivals Real Madrid did against the Basque minnows.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side turned in one of the results of the season when they battered the Champions League holders 3-0 with an emphatic display.

Though they have not won in the league since, Eibar will still take great inspiration from that famous victory – and will be hopeful of repeating such a feat against another giant of Spanish football on Sunday.