Barcelona vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Barcelona against Cadiz in La Liga on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona will be looking to continue their La Liga domination when they take on relegation-threatened Cadiz at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Xavi's men are eight points clear atop the domestic standings and on a six-game winning run in the league after the 2-2 draw in their Europa League knock-out first-leg tie against Manchester United on Thursday marked an end to their 11-game winning run in all competitions.

Cadiz picked up two wins in the last three games, including the 2-0 win over Girona last weekend that, for now, keeps them two points above the relegation zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India and how to stream it live online.

Barcelona vs Cadiz date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Cadiz Date: February 19, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 20) Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Cadiz on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), ESPN+, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Viaplay.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show La Liga games, with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream UK Viaplay Sports 1, La Liga TV Viaplay India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD JioCinema

Barcelona team news & squad

With Sergio Busquets back, the veteran midfielder may not start as he's been on the bench against United in midweek as well.

Ousmane Dembele is still out with a hamstring problem, and is now joined by Pedri, who faces a month out after picking up a similar injury against United.

Ronald Araujo is out suspended, with Andreas Christensen stepping in, while Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto may be some of the changes for this match.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; Roberto, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Torre Forwards Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphina, Alarcon

Cadiz team news & squad

Injuries rule out Joseba Zaldua, Jon Ander Garrido and Jose Mari for the visitors, while Victor Chust, Juan Cala, Alvaro Negredo and David Gil are doubtful to feature at Cam Nou.

Alfonso Espino is suspended as the defender picked up his fifth yellow card in the win over Girona, and Santiago Arzamendia is to replace him.

Roger and Sergi Guardiola should continue in attack.

Cadiz Possible XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Fali, Hernandez, Arzamendia; Bongonda, Alcaraz, Escalante, Ocampo; Roger, Guardiola