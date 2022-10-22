Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Athletic Club in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Barcelona is set to host Athletic Club in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on Sunday. Xavi's men were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico but have since bounced back with a 3-0 win against Villarreal.

Barcelona have suffered only one loss from the last five outings whereas sixth-placed Athletic Club are winless in their last three games.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Athletic Club Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 24) Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

ITV4, ITV Hub, Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Athletic Club on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 1, ITV4, ITV Hub Premier Player, La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Barcelona squad & team news

Barcelona will once again be without the services of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Memphis Depay due to injuries.

There are no other major concerns for Xavi ahead of the Catalans' clash against Athletic Club.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha

Athletic Club team news and squad

Ander Capa and Jon Morcillo continue to be unavailable for Athletic Club but the otherwise, the club has no fresh injury concerns.

Athletic Club predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, I Martinez, Yeray, Lekue; Berenguer, Herrera, Sancet, Muniain; I Williams, N Williams.