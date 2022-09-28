Barcelona's injury woes continue as Bellerin adds to long list of sidelined players

- Several Barca players injured during international break
- Bellerin has played last two matches
- Could miss eight matches including El Clasico
WHAT HAPPENED? When it rains, it pours for Barcelona. Despite not having a game, the last week and a half has been a nightmare for Xavi with so many of his players being struck down by injury. Bellerin is the latest to join a number of his team-mates in the physio room.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was confirmed earlier this week that the former Arsenal right-back would have some tests after feeling some discomfort in training. The results of the tests are in and Barcelona have confirmed that he has a left soleus injury. The soleus is the long muscle on the back of the shin bone that attaches to the heel.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Reports have claimed that such an injury will keep the Spaniard out for three to four weeks which, even in the best-case scenario, could see him miss six matches. Xavi is rapidly running out of right-back options as Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo were both injured on international duty and Sergi Roberto has been nursing a problem of his own for a few weeks.
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLERIN? It's all about rehabilitation for the 27-year-old. He will also be desperate to play some more football in an attempt to convince Luis Enrique to take him to the World Cup after missing out on the recent squad.