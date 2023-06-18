Barcelona set to miss out on Ruben Neves with Wolves star's €55m move to Al-Hilal expected to be confirmed in next week

Ruben Neves is set to leave Wolves to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for a €55 million (£47m/$60m) fee, despite rival interest from Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neves is said to be closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League, whose club have already managed to lure both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo away from Europe. Al-Hilal, per Relevo, are in advanced negotiations with Wolves over a deal to sign Neves and he is primed to complete the move, with an announcement possible as early as next week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona had been mooted as a potential destination for Neves, and a swap deal involving Ansu Fati was said to be considered by both clubs. However, Fati wants to stay, meaning that the transfer has collapsed, and Al-Hilal are now poised to swoop in under the Catalan club's noses and hand Julen Lopetegui's side a significant windfall.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neves' agent, Jorge Mendes, has been negotiating with Al-Hilal in London over the past couple of days and an agreement is now close, with Neves keen on making the move. The Saudi Pro League are also targeting a deal for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech, with a number of top stars potentially ending up in a rising, cash-laden division before the summer is out.

WHAT NEXT? Barring any last-minute complications, it appears that Neves' move will be announced next week.