'Barcelona plays better football' - Maxi Lopez claims Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez chose the wrong club after Man City exit

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Former Argentina striker Maxi Lopez believes Julian Alvarez made a mistake joining Atletico Madrid and should have signed for Barcelona instead. The ex-Catania star claimed broken promises in the Spanish capital are hindering the forward, suggesting a move to Catalonia would have elevated his game to another level.

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Lopez questions Alvarez move

Lopez has publicly questioned Alvarez's decision to remain with Atletico. The ex-Barca player believes his compatriot made the wrong choice during a turbulent summer transfer window. Alvarez dominated headlines while away on international duty with Argentina. His future was heavily debated before he ultimately returned to the Spanish capital to play under Diego Simeone.

However, Lopez feels the prolific striker would have been much better suited to a different environment. He suggested that joining a club like Barca would have been the optimal career move for the South American star.

Broken promises at Atletico

The most striking element of Lopez's assessment revolves around alleged behind-the-scenes issues at Atletico. He claimed that the club's hierarchy failed to deliver on early assurances given to the player.

"In his moment he sought to leave City to find minutes, because he had the other 'the other alien' [Erling Haaland] next to him and had no space," Lopez explained, as quoted by AS. "He went to Atleti and found minutes. Then there was a chat with the board, things were said and they promised him something that wasn't fulfilled later."

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Lopez insisted that Alvarez needs a system that perfectly suits his traits,saying: "He is the Argentina national team's number 9, which is why I would have liked to see him at Barcelona. Honestly, I would have liked to see him at another team this summer, because it would develop him more."

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Familiarity with the Simeone system

Lopez is uniquely positioned to evaluate life under Simeone's demanding tactical setup. The pair actually worked together during the 2011 season when both men were at Italian outfit Catania. While Lopez respects his former manager's achievements, he remains unconvinced about the tactical fit for Alvarez.

"I am stating a personal preference, and what I see for Julian's projection," Lopez stated. "And I would go to Barcelona. I think what Cholo did with Atleti is something you have to take your hat off to, because when I arrived in Spain, Atletico were not fighting for anything. He rebuilt it. But for Julian's game, I am going to a team that plays better, and for me Barcelona plays better."

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Seeking success in the capital

Despite the external noise surrounding his club future, Alvarez must now focus on delivering on the pitch. The Argentine forward remains a crucial part of Simeone's plans for the current campaign. So far, he has recorded two goals and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions.