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Hussein Hamdy

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Barcelona make their first bid for Bastoni... and Inter respond

A. Bastoni
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A serious move by the Catalan club to seal the deal

Barcelona have made their first bid to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Numerous reports in recent weeks have suggested that Barcelona are seriously interested in signing Bastoni and have made him a key target to bolster their defence this summer.

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According to the Italian network ‘Sport Mediaset’, Barcelona have made an initial offer to Inter Milan to sign Alessandro Bastoni for €45 million.

The Italian network noted that Barcelona have offered Bastoni a contract worth €7 million per season, compared to the €5.5 million he currently earns at Inter.


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“Sport Mediat” explained that Inter Milan’s management was quick to reject Barcelona’s offer, considering it insufficient to part with a key player in coach Christian Chivu’s squad.

Inter’s management believes Bastoni is worth between €60m and €70m, despite the difficult period the player has been going through recently, following his sending-off during Italy’s defeat to Bosnia in the World Cup play-offs, as well as his involvement in an incident during the ‘Derby d’Italia’ against Juventus.

On the other hand, Bastoni has expressed a willingness to consider the Blaugrana’s offer, driven by the opportunity to test himself at a club of Barcelona’s stature, as well as the prospect of a significant pay rise.

Read also: After the decisive sending-off… Bastoni brings back memories of the Suárez deal with Barcelona

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