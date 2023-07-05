Out of left field! Barcelona could turn to Chelsea flop & ex-Southampton stalwart Oriol Romeu in search for Sergio Busquets replacement

FC Barcelona have been looking hard and fast for a replacement for Sergio Busquets and the needle could be pointing towards Oriol Romeu.

Barca looking for Busquets replacement

Oriol Romeu turns up as option

Could be a good move given club's finances

WHAT HAPPENED? Since Busquets made the announcement in April that he was going to be leaving Barcelona, the Blaugrana have been looking for a suitable replacement for their outbound captain while being restricted by their dire financial situation. After pursuing multiple targets, Romeu is turning out to be the likeliest candidate to be the pivot for the Barcelona midfield reports The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Signing Romeu could be a very good prospect for the Catalan giants as despite having had poor spells in the Premier League earlier in his career, the Spaniard has been pivotal to Girona's successful season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It will still be some time before Romeu's transfer can be finalized as the Blaugrana will need to sell some of their current players before they can open up space on their wage budget.