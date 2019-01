Barcelona announce €12m deal for Atletico Mineiro's Emerson

The La Liga champions have announced the capture of the Brazil youth international, with the full-back set to join in the summer

Barcelona have signed full-back Emerson in a €12 million (£10m/$14m) transfer from Atletico Mineiro, with the defender set to join the La Liga champions in the summer.

The 20-year-old Emerson will join Barca on a five-year contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

More to follow...