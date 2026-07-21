Barcelona and the Álvarez Deal: A Final Deadline and a Final Offer

A press report has revealed Barcelona's intentions regarding the complications imposed by Atletico Madrid during negotiations to sign the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

Robert Lewandowski left the Catalan side at the end of last season, and Barcelona are still hunting for a standout name worthy of filling the void the Polish star left behind.

The Catalans have already tabled an initial offer worth 100 million euros. Club president Joan Laporta has made clear it won't stay on the table indefinitely.

Atletico Madrid, though, remain determined to keep the Argentine international despite the player's declared desire to leave.

Miguel Angel Gil Marin, Atletico's chief executive, recently rejected any suggestion the club might soften its stance, insisting: "We have not accepted the 100 million euro offer, and we will not accept a 150 million euro offer or a 200 million euro offer."

Speaking on the programme "El Larguero" on Cadena SER radio, Santi Ovalle revealed the Catalan club's next steps: "Barcelona will submit a new offer, though not soon. It is an offer ranging between 120 and 130 million, because they never wanted to reach the 150 million figure that Real Madrid offered at any point."

According to the report, the Spanish league champions have set 31 July as an internal deadline to get the deal done. Fail to agree by then and sporting director Deco is expected to switch his focus to alternative targets, with work already under way on other options.

Atletico have already told Alvarez to report for the pre-season training camp on 10 August, following his involvement with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Alvarez remains Barcelona's number one target this summer. But they are working against the clock.

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