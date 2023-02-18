Barcelona agreed to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in 2022 but deal was scuppered by FFP

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid came to an agreement over the transfer of Joao Felix in January 2022, it has been revealed.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Spanish outlet AS, the Catalan giants agreed a deal for the Portuguese forward in the winter transfer window of 2022. The initial agreement would have seen the Barca pay a fee of €70 million (£62m/$75m) to their Madrid-based counterparts, with the final feel rising to €135m (£120m/$145m) if a series of objectives were met. The deal ultimately proved impossible due to Barca's position with Financial Fair Play.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix remained at Atletico for another twelve months, during which he was continually at odds with manager Diego Simeone's agricultural tactics. A January loan to Chelsea has seen the 23-year-old find some good form and given much more freedom by new boss Graham Potter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona were able to overcome their financial issues, pulling a series of 'levers' that allowed them to sign the likes of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde during the summer of 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO FELIX & BARCELONA? AS report that the Catalan giants remain keen on the player and a future move should not be ruled out, but that would require a major player sale. Felix's loan to Chelsea expires in the summer, leaving open the possibility of a move to Camp Nou - although the Blues could make his spell permanent.