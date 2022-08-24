Barcelona and Nike unveil new 2022-23 third kit inspired by the club's commitment to inclusion and diversity

The third kit will debut tonight in the match against Man City at Spotify Camp Nou

Nike have finished off their trio of Barcelona 2022-23 season kits with a third jersey inspired by the Cross of Sant Jordi, on the club's 30th anniversary of the award presentation.

While Barca looked to the 1992 Olympics for their home and away kit inspiration this season, they chose to showcase the club's commitment to social causes, diversity and inclusion for their third kit, brought together with a similar simplistic style design. For that reason, players from the Barca Genuine Foundation team appear at the forefront for the launch of the third shirt.

FC Barcelona

Moving away from the usual stripes we see donned on the club's kits, the 2022-23 third kit focuses in on a large red and blue cross on the chest over an all-over grey base. The Spotify sponsor logo features in the middle of the cross in grey, with a classic black Nike swoosh and FC Barcelona crest on the front.

FC Barcelona

The said cross commemorates the award of the Cross of Sant Jordi, awarded to the club in recognition of its contributions to the betterment of society and its leading role in the promotion of the sport, as well as its values in relation to sport, civic duty, and solidarity, which make it so unique in the sports world.

Barcelona 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

The Barcelona 2022-23 third kit collection is available to buy right now from the Barcelona official store and Nike. Here's a closer look at some of the items available:

