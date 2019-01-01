Barca's Suarez will return to Ajax, says club legend Swart

The Uruguay international spent four seasons with the Eredivisie champions early in his career and apparently wants the chance for a second spell

Luis Suarez will return to one day if he gets his way, according to club legend Sjaak Swart.

The Uruguayan spent four years with the Dutch champions early in his career, scoring 111 goals and winning one Eredivisie title before moving to in 2011.

He has never hidden his affection for Ajax, and recently tweeted his appreciation for a club which he said ‘gave him everything’.

Swart played in Amsterdam for his entire career, and was a key member of the great Ajax side which won three consecutive European Cups in the early 1970s.

“I think he really wants to go back to Ajax,” he told NH Sportcafe. “Already? Well, maybe. He really will come back to Ajax, but I don’t know when.

One of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my career, sign for a club that gave me everything!!! Ik ben altijd van @AFCAjax 💪💪💪💪💪 https://t.co/MyAxKEItpX — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 9, 2019

“There are certain players who would like to return to Ajax. Think of Frank Rijkaard and Jari Litmanen.”

Rijkaard ended his career with two seasons at Ajax after five with Milan while Litmanen, like Suarez, also spent time with Liverpool and before his return to the .

Suarez is now into his sixth season at Camp Nou, having made more appearances for Barca than for any of his other clubs.

He has scored at least 25 goals in all competitions in all of his seasons at the club so far but, turning 33 this season, his time leading the line for one of the world’s biggest clubs is thought to be coming to an end. The new season got off to a nightmarish start for Suarez as he was forced off injured after less than 40 minutes of Barca's defeat to .

His is the place presumably most at risk from a potential return for Neymar. At Ajax, though, Swart thinks he could prove a top-class replacement for young forward Kasper Dolberg, who has been linked with and Nice.

“Dolberg is gone,” Swart said. “I think he's sold. I don't know where he is going, but that’s what I’m told.”

Another player who had been widely expected to leave Amsterdam this summer was midfielder Donny van de Beek, who emerged as a target for .

But with Madrid having their eyes on other targets as well – Neymar for one – Swart says the Spanish giants have cooled their interest in Van de Beek for now.

“For now I think he will stay with Ajax, they want to keep him,” he added. “Real Madrid wanted to get him for a certain date, but that is already over. Real was also busy with other things.

“Every day is different. One day you think something is going to happen and then you hear nothing again for three days.”