Bad news for Man Utd? Bayern Munich join race for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea international has become of Europe's hottest defensive properties, having been one of Napoli's star players as they won their first Scudetto in 33 years last campaign. Kim had looked to be on his way to Old Trafford after it was reported that United had triggered the defender's release clause. However, recent information from Foot Mercato suggests that Bayern are now in the running.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report notes that the Bundesliga champions will likely offer Kim an offer of £8.5m ($10.7m) per year to tempt him away from the Premier League giants. Bayern's approach comes after it was revealed that defender Lucas Hernandez had told the club he wanted he leave for Paris Saint-Germain. Fellow Frenchman Benjamin Pavard has also been linked with a move away from Bavaria.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern, then, appear to be on the lookout for a defensive reshuffle, which is a major blow to Erik ten Hag's plans. While Victor Lindelof is going nowhere, Harry Maguire still appears to be surplus to requirements. The injury proneness of Raphael Varane and current long-term metatarsal problem to Lisandro Martinez leaves United with very little defensive depth - meaning losing out on Kim would be a hammer blow.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIM? Before a decision is made, the South Korean will reportedly be required to carry out military service for his country. After that, though, it seems likely that his future lies outside of Naples.