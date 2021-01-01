Bad loser Fernandes won’t accept defeat at Man Utd until trophies are handed out

The Portuguese playmaker is determined to get his hands on major silverware at Old Trafford and has refuted any burnout concerns

Bruno Fernandes admits to being a bad loser and will not give up on landing major honours at until every trophy has been handed out.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for three pieces of silverware this season, with avenues to success still open in Premier League, and competition.

Those at Old Trafford are approaching the four-year mark since they last took in a celebration party, with Jose Mourinho delivering three honours in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being charged with the task of recapturing former glories, with patience being rewarded in Manchester as a Norwegian coach starts to turn the tide.

While progress is seemingly being made off the field, Fernandes has become a talismanic presence on it.

The 26-year-old has made no secret of the fact that he moved to England in order to bolster his medal collection, with a fiercely competitive character determined to deliver on his own expectations.

Fernandes has said of his mentality: “I came to the club because I knew it is one that wants to win everything - and my mentality and my way to be in my life and football is about winning.

“So you have to be confident. You have to trust your team-mates, you have to trust yourself, and you have to believe.

“And I will believe until it's not possible anymore, you know? Like when I see someone get the trophy before me then I will (have) lost my belief.

“I always was like this. I don't like to lose, so I think maybe the mentality is more like I don't like to lose. For me, losing is not normal so my mentality comes from that.

“Whatever it is, when I was playing with my friends, my brother, with my neighbours, I never wanted to lose. I want to win every time, this mentality will be with me for the rest of my life.”

Fernandes has been doing all he can to put United in contention for prestigious prizes, but burnout fears have been raised regarding a key part of Solskjaer’s plans.

The international started an FA Cup fourth-round clash with on the bench, but was introduced to grab the match-winner and claims he is still raring to go.

“Tired? I'm 26 years old so I can't be tired,” Fernandes said heading into a home date with on Wednesday.

“If I'm tired now, when I arrive at 30, 32, I will not play. I will play one game in five so, no, I'm not tired.

“Of course the coach knows what is better for the team and he chose to play with Donny [van de Beek] to give some freshness to the team.

“I think it's fair enough because Donny is training really well, he's been important for us and will be more and more important in the future.”