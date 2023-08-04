New signing Axel Disasi tells Chelsea fans what to expect from him after completing €45m move to Stamford Bridge

Axel Disasi says he has been "waiting for" for his Chelsea move and wants to win titles after completing €45m (£39m/$50m) deal from Monaco.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have signed the French defender to reinforce their backline after the departures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly. They have also lost Wesley Fofana to a serious knee injury which will keep him on the sidelines for a lengthy spell. Disasi has signed a six-year contract with the London club which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

WHAT THEY SAID: An "ambitious" Disasi is thrilled to join Chelsea and has already outlined his objectives for the season.

"I am so happy to be here, at this big club. I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious. I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans," he stated in an interview with the club media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Disasi believes that he is suited to the Premier League style as he has all the attributes to be versatile and succeed in arguably the most demanding league in the world.

"I’m a defender who likes to properly look for the ball and win it back. The best way of anticipating the opposition player’s move is by being in the best position possible. I like to have the ball at my feet and play passes. I like interceptions, and I like to be aggressive with the opposition, to use my physicality.

‘When I was younger, I started as an attacker. When I got bigger, I moved back. As a professional I have played left-back, right or left centre-back or in a three, and with the national team at the World Cup at right-back. I like full-back too because it allows me to play more with the ball. I like to be offensively minded, and I can score goals," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Disasi could make his first competitive debut with the Blues when they kick off their new Premier League campaign on Sunday, August 13 against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.