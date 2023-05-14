Avram Glazer attends Women’s FA Cup final between Man Utd & Chelsea as takeover saga at Old Trafford drags on

Avram Glazer has attended the 2023 Women’s FA Cup final as a takeover saga at Manchester United drags on.

Red Devils in action against Blues

Current ownership represented

Bids on the table but no deal done

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glazer family continue to face opposition to their ongoing presence at Old Trafford, but they are seemingly reluctant to relinquish the reins. They have opened themselves up to offers, allowing Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to enter the bidding for Premier League heavyweights, but no deal has been done as yet. With the Glazers still calling the shots for now, they made sure to have representation at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as United took on Chelsea.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Avram Glazer was also in attendance for United’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle on February 26, with a 2-0 win for the Red Devils that day bringing a six-year wait for major silverware to a close for their men’s team.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen in which direction United will head from here, with questions being asked of how much money will be made available to coaches in the men’s and women’s games as both seek to reinforce their respective ranks over the summer.