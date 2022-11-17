What is the average temperature in Qatar during World Cup 2022 months & how do players stay cool?

What will weather conditions be like for the players and how will they negate this in Qatar?

Since Qatar first won the rights to host World Cup 2022 back in 2010, the question of the practical suitability of holding a tournament in a country where extreme heat is common has been addressed.

The hottest day ever in Qatar was in July 2010 when temperatures peaked at 50.4°C (122.7°F). As such, it was confirmed in 2015 by FIFA that the tournament would be played in the winter, ushering in the first-ever ‘festive’ World Cup experience.

Just what will the weather be like over the next month? What is the average temperature in Qatar at this time of year? And how will players and fans stay cool? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What is the average Qatar temperature for November and December?

One thing is for certain, it’s not going to be cold. The average temperature in Qatar over a year is 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 Farenheit). This number can hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Farenheit) and beyond during the summer months.

The current forecast anticipates temperatures to be between 21 to 26 degrees Celsius when football is played across November and December. This is more aligned with the temperatures that the Northern Hemisphere players will be used to.

November

The average temperature in November is 26 degrees Celsius (69.8°F.)

The highest expected temperature is 30 degrees Celsius (86°F)

The lowest expected temperature is 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F)

December

The average temperature in December is 21 degrees Celsius (78.8°F)

The highest expected temperature is 25 degrees Celsius (77°F)

The lowest expected temperature is 17 degrees Celsius (62.6°F)

You can see the annual average highs and lows by month below.

Month Average high (Celsius) Average low (Celsius Jan 22 degrees 17 degrees Feb 23 degrees 18 degrees Mar 27 degrees 20 degrees Apr 31 degrees 25 degrees May 36 degrees 29 degrees Jun 40 degrees 32 degrees Jul 40 degrees 33 degrees Aug 40 degrees 33 degrees Sep 39 degrees 31 degrees Oct 35 degrees 28 degrees Nov 29 degrees 24 degrees Dec 24 degrees 19 degrees

Source: worldweatheronline.com

Why was the World Cup moved to November & December?

One of the logistical problems that presented itself when Qatar was awarded the World Cup was when it would be played. The heat in the summer months in Qatar would potentially have put players at risk of heat-related illnesses.

As mentioned, in 2015, FIFA subsequently decided that the tournament would be moved to November and December. This was instead of the traditional football calendar scheduling, which saw the World Cup played in June and July.

While this change alleviated concerns about the climate, it gave European leagues another issue to contend with. How would the busy schedule adapt to a mid-season World Cup? Most domestic leagues will observe a break in fixtures to accommodate the World Cup, though players only have around a week or two to prepare for their first games at the tournament.

How will players and fans stay cool in Qatar?

There will be cooling breaks during games when the temperatures reach a certain point, allowing players to stay hydrated and cool down during their exertions.

Considering the weather conditions, organisers have also ensured that all eight of Qatar's World Cup venues are installed with air conditioning to regulate spectator and player temperatures.

Openings in the stands and nozzles on the fields will be used. They will be powered by renewable solar energy sources. The mechanisms have been designed to pull in dirty air and clean it.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, professor of mechanical engineering at Qatar University, shared his thoughts on the project. Speaking to FIFA, he said: "We are not just cooling the air, we're cleaning it.

"We're purifying the air for spectators. For example, people who have allergies won't have problems inside our stadiums as we have the cleanest and purest air there is.

"Pre-cooled air comes in through grills built into the stands and large nozzles alongside the pitch. Using the air circulation technique, cooled air is then drawn back, re-cooled, filtered and pushed out where it is needed."

More key World Cup 2022 details