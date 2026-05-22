Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts

To watch from abroad using a VPN, connect to an Austrian server to stream World Cup matches for free on ORF.





Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcaster

In Austria, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are shared between two free-to-air networks: ORF (the public broadcaster) and ServusTV (a commercial network owned by Red Bull).

To watch from abroad using a VPN, connect to an Austrian server to stream the match for free on ORF. Alternatively, you can connect to a server in the MENA region to watch via beIN Sports Connect, though this method requires a paid regional subscription.









Through a sub-licensing agreement, the two networks will cover all 104 matches of the expanded tournament. Here is how the coverage is divided:

Match Split: Both ORF and ServusTV will broadcast 52 live matches each.

Key Matches: ORF holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the opening match and the grand final.

Austrian National Team: For matches involving Austria, ORF will broadcast the first and third group-stage games, while ServusTV will air the second group-stage game (as well as the round-of-32 tie, should Austria advance).

Streaming: Comprehensive digital coverage and live streams will be available on their respective platforms, ORF ON and ServusTV On .

Because both networks are free-to-air, fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire 2026 tournament without needing a paid cable or streaming subscription.