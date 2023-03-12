Bundesliga side Augsburg took aim at Paris Saint-Germain's expensive attacking trio after scoring three times against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

PSG knocked out of Champions League

Failed to score in two matches against Bayern

Augsburg take swipe at Mbappe and Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Augsburg took aim at PSG and attackers Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar after losing 5-3 to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The German side may have been beaten by the Bavarian giants but did manage to score three times and were happy to point out after the defeat that PSG had failed to net even once in two matches against Bayern in Europe's top competition.

Two of those goals came from forward Mergim Berisha, who also netted the winner in a 1-0 reverse win over Die Roten earlier this season, and it was his photo that was posted on Twitter after Saturday's game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern means the French club have still yet to lift the European Cup despite investing heavily to bring in superstars such as Mbappe and Messi. The loss means manager Christophe Galtier's future is uncertain, while it's also unclear if Mbappe, Messi and Neymar will still be at the club next season as a major shake-up may be on the cards in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French side are back in Ligue 1 action in a week's time at home to Rennes.