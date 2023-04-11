'Not through the public' - Augsburg respond to USMNT star Ricardo Pepi's agent outburst with subtle remark about keeping disputes private

Augsburg claim they are willing to discuss Ricardo Pepi's future but have not received any offers for the loaned out forward.

Pepi has vowed to leave Augsburg

Club says it is willing to talk

Wants to avoid public fight

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepi and his agent hit out at Augsburg for their perceived treatment of the USMNT star. The American attacker, who is spending this season on-loan at Groningen, has said he does not want to return to the Bundesliga club after his stint in the Netherlands ends. His agent has also expressed anger at several incidents deemed disrespectful, including an allegation that Augsburg's director blew off scheduled meetings with the striker.

Augsburg have now reacted to the inflammatory statements and say they are not thinking about a departure yet. They warned any discussions need to take place privately rather than through the media.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ricardo has a long-term contract with us. With his qualities, he fits in very well with our style of play. The coach also thinks highly of him. Of course I understand what his agent has said,” sporting director Stefan Reuter told Sky Germany. "But the facts are clear and there have been no inquiries, let alone offers, for him so far. So a sale is not an issue for us at the moment. As always, we would consider concrete and adequate offers. But we will discuss that directly with him and the agent, not through the public."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi may well be in demand in the summer transfer window after shining in the Eredivisie with Groningen. The 20-year-old has 10 goals and three assists in 21 league appearances for the Dutch side and has attracted interest from PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

WHAT NEXT? Pepi and Groningen are back in action on Saturday in the league with a trip to RKC Waalwjk.

