Atletico Ottawa at Wanderers FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Atlético Ottawa face off with Wanderers FC in a major clash.
It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Atlético at Wanderers date & kick-off time
Game:
Atlético Ottawa at Wanderers FC
Date:
October 1, 2022
Kick-off:
7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Atlético at Wanderers on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 5
BT Sport App
Atlético squad & team news
Top of the pile with a four-point cushion heading into the weekend, Atletico have played one more game than nearest rivals Forge.
An unbeaten streak stretching back five games though means they remain favourites to finish at the summit.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Melvin, Ingham
Defenders
Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy
Midfielders
Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous
Forwards
Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth
Wanderers squad and team news
Last but one and currently held away from the wooden spoon by Edmonton, it has not quite been the season hoped for by Wanderers.
Their role is not yet over though, with the chance to throw a wrench into Ottawa's plans presenting itself this weekend.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Baskett, De Rosario, Oxner
Defenders
Schaale, Fernandez, Campagna, Sow, Tabi, Ruby, Gander, Santos, Escobar, Gagan
Midfielders
Lamothe, Marshall, Daniels, Rampersad, Polisi, Omar, Gagnon-Laparé
Forwards
Samb, Salter, Morelli, Garcia, Bent, Amla, Robinson, Mwandwe