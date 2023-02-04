Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Getafe in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The hosts have won 18 out of their last 20 games against Getafe in the league, and Diego Simeone's men are emphatic favourites at home to bag the three points.
In fact, the Rojiblancos head into this fixture having won their last two league games and have also kept a clean sheet in both. Although their title hopes are realistically over, they are chasing Real Sociedad for the third spot and are five points behind them.
Meanwhile, Getafe have lost their last four games as they prepare themselves to travel to the Metropolitano. They are currently struggling in the relegation zone with just 17 points from 19 matches and are in desperate need of a positive result.
Atletico Madrid vs Getafe date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico Madrid vs Getafe
Date:
February 4, 2023
Kick-off:
5:30 pm GMT / 12.30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST
Venue:
Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and can be streamed via LaLiga TV.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay UK.
U.S.
ESPN Deportes
India
Sports 18 SD/ HD
Jio Cinema
Atletico Madrid squad and team news
Atletico will miss Stefan Savic and Marcos Llorente with injuries, while, Matt Doherty, although not guaranteed a start, might feature for the club after moving to Spain from Tottenham on deadline day.
Memphis Depay will be pushing for a starting berth but Alvaro Morata might get the nod ahead of him in attack to partner Antoine Griezmann.
Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Correa; Morata, Griezmann
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe.
Defenders
Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Molina, Doherty, Reguilon.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, De Paul, Niguez, Witsel, Koke, Barrios, Lemar.
Forwards
Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.
Getafe team news and squad
Mauro Arambarri and Munir El Haddadi are doubtful for this fixture, but apart from these two, everyone should be available for selection.
Borja Mayoral and Enes Unal should start up front in a 5-3-2 formation with Carles Alena, Angel Algobia and Luis Milla in a midfield three.
Getafe predicted XI: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Duarte, Alderete, Iglesias; Algobia, Milla, Alena; Unal, Mayoral
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Soria, Casilla, Conde
Defenders
Duarte, Dakonam, Alvarez, Alderete, Mitrovic, Angileri, Amavi, Iglesias, Suarez.
Midfielders
Algobia, Alena, Maksimovic, Milla, Villar, Seoane.
Forwards
Portu, Unal, Mayoral, El Haddadi, Mata, Latasa.