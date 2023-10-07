Joao Felix has proved an instant hit since joining Barcelona on loan, and Atletico Madrid have named their asking price to make the move permanent.

Atletico want €80m for Felix

Barca signed attacker on one-season loan

Atleti contract expires in 2028

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix joined Barcelona on deadline day on a season-long loan, and has since scored three goals and provided two assists in seven matches. According to Diario AS, Xavi's side will have to pay Atletico Madrid €80 million (£69.3m/$84.8m) if they want to make the move permanent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico signed Felix for £113m ($130m) in 2019, but the Benfica academy graduate never really settled in the Spanish capital. He endured an unsuccessful six-month loan at Chelsea last season and his relationship with Atleti and its manager Diego Simeone is seemingly beyond repair.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX AND BARCA?: Felix said in July that it was his dream to play for Barcelona, and given his performances, Xavi will surely be keen to keep him in Catalonia beyond the end of the current campaign. Barca couldn't afford to sign him permanently in the summer, so they will likely have to offload a player or two before meeting Atleti's asking price.