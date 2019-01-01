Atletico de San Luis rule out Fernando Torres move

The Mexican club, owned by their Madrid namesakes, are gearing up for their first-ever Liga MX season after beating out Dorados for promotion

Atletico de San Luis have ruled out signing Fernando Torres to bolster the ranks of the newly promoted Liga MX club.

Torres, 35, is currently at J-League club Sagan Tosu after leaving at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Reports in , however, suggested that the former international could be Mexico-bound this summer.

Atletico de San Luis' name has appeared in connection with El Nino after they gained promotion, beating Diego Maradona's Dorados in both the Apertura and Clausura finals to seal passage to the top flight for the first time in their six-year history as a club.

The San Luis Potosi institution are majority-owned by Atletico Madrid, who hold a 51 per cent controlling stake in the team.

But despite the rumours surrounding Torres, Atletico de San Luis' CEO has now clarified that he is more likely to accept a backroom job at the Wanda Metropolitano and hang up his boots.

"Fernando Torres is closer to retiring than continuing [his footballing career]," Alberto Marrero explained to Goal.

"They are looking for a place for him in the Atletico Madrid set-up, I don't know where the Fernando Torres story came from.

"At no point did I say that Fernando Torres would be coming to Atletico de San Luis nor that we were looking at Fernando Torres. It was something that came out, that was discussed, it was then said that Fernando Torres could come to San Luis.

"I hope he can go back to Atletico Madrid, he has not been mentioned and he will not be mentioned."

Torres is a favourite at Atletico Madrid, having joined the club's youth system at the age of 11 and debuted with the first team at 17.

He made over 400 appearances with the Colchoneros over two separate spells, in a career that also included stints at , and .

The striker also won more than 100 caps with the Spain national team, with whom he lifted two European Championship titles and the 2010 World Cup.